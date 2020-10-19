Target giving $200 bonus to hourly workers Monday, 19 October 2020 ( 8 hours ago )

Target Corp. on Monday said it was giving a $200 bonus to its more than 350,000 frontline workers. The bonus will go to all eligible hourly employees — including seasonal hires — in the Minneapolis-based retailer's stores and distribution centers, as well as hourly workers in guest and team member contact centers. “In a year like no other, I’m proud of what this team has accomplished and grateful for the care and connection they’ve provided our guests and communities,” says Melissa… 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this

