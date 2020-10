Battling back from Covid 19: Emirates reopens onboard showers and lounge Monday, 19 October 2020 ( 1 week ago )

In a sign of some return to normality in aviation, Emirates has re-opened its A380 onboard lounge and shower spa services.The lounge area for all premium passengers and five-minute showers for those in first class were suspended...

