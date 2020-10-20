Private equity firm DCA Capital raising money for its largest fund
Tuesday, 20 October 2020 () Roseville-based private equity firm DCA Capital Partners launched its third investment fund, which is anticipated to have committed capital of about $50 million, which with co-investments could have more than $100 million to invest mostly in the Sacramento area and the Central Valley. Like its previous funds, DCA will seek investments in companies seeking growth capital in technology, commercial services, branded products, manufacturing and health care, said Curt Rocca, managing partner at DCA. “We…