Private equity firm DCA Capital raising money for its largest fund Tuesday, 20 October 2020 ( 5 days ago )

Roseville-based private equity firm DCA Capital Partners launched its third investment fund, which is anticipated to have committed capital of about $50 million, which with co-investments could have more than $100 million to invest mostly in the Sacramento area and the Central Valley. Like its previous funds, DCA will seek investments in companies seeking growth capital in technology, commercial services, branded products, manufacturing and health care, said Curt Rocca, managing partner at DCA. “We… 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Opening bell: Equity indices on firm ground, IT stocks gain



Equity benchmark indices traded firm during early hours on Monday with gains seen in Asian markets on hopes that US President Donald Trump could be discharged from hospital later in the day after.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:20 Published 3 weeks ago

Tweets about this

