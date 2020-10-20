CVS Health anticipates Covid, flu 'twindemic,' adds 15,000 jobs
Tuesday, 20 October 2020 () CVS Health plans to add 15,000 positions in the fourth quarter as the company anticipates a surge in demand for pharmacy services during the upcoming flu season while Covid-19 testing continues to accelerate. More than 10,000 of the new roles are for full- and part-time licensed pharmacy technicians at CVS Pharmacy locations and will be filled as soon as possible, the company said in a news release. “Additional team members typically are needed every flu season,” said Lisa Bisaccia, chief…