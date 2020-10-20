Global  
 

CVS Health anticipates Covid, flu 'twindemic,' adds 15,000 jobs

bizjournals Tuesday, 20 October 2020 ()
CVS Health plans to add 15,000 positions in the fourth quarter as the company anticipates a surge in demand for pharmacy services during the upcoming flu season while Covid-19 testing continues to accelerate. More than 10,000 of the new roles are for full- and part-time licensed pharmacy technicians at CVS Pharmacy locations and will be filled as soon as possible, the company said in a news release. “Additional team members typically are needed every flu season,” said Lisa Bisaccia, chief…
