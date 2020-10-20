|
AT&T CEO John Stankey sees ‘hybrid’ approach with work from home and heading to office
Tuesday, 20 October 2020 ()
John Stankey sees a future of work that may look different than the past – but not completely. The CEO of AT&T – one of the largest corporate tenants and employers in Dallas – wants to take a broader approach to people's jobs that can include working from home and tackling duties in the office after the challenges of COVID-19. He made his comments at the WSJ Live Tech event being held online this week. “I expect this has changed how we work at AT&T permanently forever,” Stankey said.…
|
|
|
|
