Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

AT&T CEO John Stankey sees ‘hybrid’ approach with work from home and heading to office

bizjournals Tuesday, 20 October 2020 ()
John Stankey sees a future of work that may look different than the past – but not completely.  The CEO of AT&T – one of the largest corporate tenants and employers in Dallas – wants to take a broader approach to people's jobs that can include working from home and tackling duties in the office after the challenges of COVID-19. He made his comments at the WSJ Live Tech event being held online this week.  “I expect this has changed how we work at AT&T permanently forever,” Stankey said.…
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Published
News video: Amusement park transformed into 'offices' for remote workers in Tokyo

Amusement park transformed into 'offices' for remote workers in Tokyo 02:24

 An amusement park in Tokyo has been turned into new office space for remote workers as part of a unique project during the pandemic.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Work-From-Home Careers Surge During Coronavirus Pandemic [Video]

Work-From-Home Careers Surge During Coronavirus Pandemic

Working from home has surged in the U.S. this year as coronavirus-related shutdowns forced companies to close business centers. Now people are taking a new look at jobs that never require an office...

Credit: Cheddar Inc.     Duration: 02:58Published
Parents working from home reveal how often their kids interrupt them [Video]

Parents working from home reveal how often their kids interrupt them

The average American kid has crashed 25 of their parents' work meetings each week since the beginning of the school year. With many parents working from home and attempting to help with remote learning..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 00:55Published
How to Stay Productive While Working from Home During COVID-19 [Video]

How to Stay Productive While Working from Home During COVID-19

It's tough staying focused on the task at hand and, with many companies trading out office buildings for remote offices, it's not going away soon. Find out tips to keeping up your productivity while..

Credit: Buzz60     Duration: 01:06Published

Tweets about this