Olay To Debut 'Her Future Is STEM-sational' Float In Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

Tuesday, 20 October 2020
Procter & Gamble's skincare brand Olay will debut its first float in the 94th Annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade to be held on November 26 this year. To highlight the low representation of women in the STEM or science, technology, engineering, and math jobs, Olay said that its Thanksgiving Day Parade float will feature a 'Women in STEM' theme.
