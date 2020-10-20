Cuomo extends New York commercial tenant eviction moratorium to 2021 Tuesday, 20 October 2020 ( 5 days ago )

For the fourth time since the Covid-19 pandemic hit New York in March, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said he will extend a moratorium on evicting commercial tenants, this time until Jan. 1, 2021. The extension is in line with a moratorium on evicting residential tenants during the Covid-19 pandemic that the state extended to January 2021 late last month. "We are going to extend the commercial eviction and foreclosure moratorium through Jan. 1. That will now align with our residential eviction and moratorium…


