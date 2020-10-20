Inno Blazers: Meet the 7 winners of the 2020 Colorado Inno on Fire
Tuesday, 20 October 2020 () This year, more than ever, Colorado's startup scene showed its resiliency, grit and determination. So many bright companies stepped-up and showed their worth amid a global pandemic, a social movement and much more over the last 12 months. To shine a light on the impressive work these people and companies have done, we compiled a list of 50 of the most impressive innovators in our 2020 Colorado Inno on Fire list. We began this process over the summer, when we asked our readers to nominate people…
Firefighters are facing strong winds as they work on the Cameron Peak Fire in Larimer County, Colorado. The Colorado Division of Fire Prevention and Control shared this video Tuesday (10/20) and said windy conditions contribute to fire danger.