Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

KB Home brings new home office concept to latest New Braunfels community

bizjournals Tuesday, 20 October 2020 ()
The latest New Braunfels community from a national homebuilder is the first in the San Antonio area to introduce a feature geared toward those working from home. Deer Crest, from KB Home (NYSE: KBH), will be the first community in the San Antonio area to offer the company's new home office concept being rolled out across the country with built-in workstations, plenty of counter and cabinet space as well as an upgraded electrical package. The rooms will be tailored to fit buyers' needs and budgets. "It's…
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published
News video: Are New Jersey Residents Working From Home Still Required To Pay New York Income Taxes?

Are New Jersey Residents Working From Home Still Required To Pay New York Income Taxes? 01:44

 A tax battle is brewing between New York and New Jersey as the majority of commuters now work from home. CBS2's Meg Baker reports.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

New York Weather: CBS2's 10/25 Sunday Morning Update [Video]

New York Weather: CBS2's 10/25 Sunday Morning Update

John Elliott has the Tri-State Area's latest forecast on CBS2 News This Morning.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:38Published
The Ogglies Welcome to Smelliville movie [Video]

The Ogglies Welcome to Smelliville movie

The Ogglies Welcome to Smelliville movie trailer - Plot synopsis: The Ogglies are looking for a new home. They end up in Smelliville, a beautiful and peaceful village. Unfortunately, Smelliville has a..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 01:40Published
Bronx DA Darcel Clark, New York Yankees Team Up For Gun Buyback Event [Video]

Bronx DA Darcel Clark, New York Yankees Team Up For Gun Buyback Event

The Bronx District Attorney's Office and the New York Yankees are teaming up for a gun buyback event with an extra incentive.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 00:47Published

Tweets about this