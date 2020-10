I tested all of Casper's new mattresses and the Nova Hybrid is my favorite, thanks to its heat-dissipating properties and soft feel Tuesday, 20 October 2020 ( 1 week ago )

The Casper Nova Hybrid Mattress keeps me cool and comfortable, and its super soft base feels amazing after a tough workout. πŸ‘“ View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Aiden Boast I tested all of Casper's new mattresses and the Nova Hybrid is my favorite, thanks to its heat-dissipating properti… https://t.co/Qh5qxisseB 1 week ago Jazz Drummer We tested 5 of the most popular Casper mattresses β€” here's what to expect from each one https://t.co/ANggNoTMW1 1 week ago