You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Clark County School District will not vote yet on reopening schools



The Clark County School District has made the decision not to take a vote yet on reopening schools and bringing staff and students back to the classrooms. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 00:24 Published 1 day ago School Boards Across Maryland Consider How To Safely Bring Students Back Amid Coronavirus Pandemic



A few weeks into the virtual school year and some districts are starting to get pressure from parents who want their kids back in an actual classroom. Credit: WJZ Baltimore Duration: 03:18 Published 2 weeks ago Is It Time To Bring Students Back To The Classroom?



Is it time to bring students back into the classroom? KDKA's Nicole Ford has more. Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh Duration: 02:29 Published 3 weeks ago

Tweets about this