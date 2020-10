Cathay Pacific to close Cathay Dragon subsidiary, slash workforce Wednesday, 21 October 2020 ( 51 minutes ago )

HONG KONG: Cathay Pacific is to slash up to 5,900 jobs and shutter its Cathay Dragon subsidiary, the Hong Kong carrier said Wednesday, joining a growing list of airlines making swingeing cuts as they reel from the coronavirus pandemic. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related news from verified sources Cathay Pacific to cut 6,000 jobs: Report Hong Kong's Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd will cut around 6,000 jobs, or 18% of its workforce, and axe regional brand Cathay Dragon to help it weather the...

IndiaTimes 12 hours ago





Tweets about this