Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Pandemic relief talks inch ahead but McConnell is resistant

SeattlePI.com Wednesday, 21 October 2020 ()
WASHINGTON (AP) — Negotiations on a huge COVID-19 relief bill have taken a modest step forward, though time is running out and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, President Donald Trump's most powerful Senate ally, is pressing the White House not to move ahead.

McConnell told fellow Republicans that he has warned the White House not to divide Republicans by sealing a lopsided $2 trillion relief deal with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi before the election — even as he publicly said he'd slate any such agreement for a vote.

Pelosi's office said talks with Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin on Tuesday were productive, but other veteran lawmakers said there is still too much work to do and not enough time to do it to enact a relief bill by Election Day.

McConnell made his remarks during a private lunch with fellow Republicans, three people familiar with his comments said, requesting anonymity because the session was private.

The Kentucky Republican appears worried that an agreement between Pelosi and Mnuchin would drive a wedge between Republicans, forcing them to choose whether to support a Pelosi-blessed deal with Trump that would violate conservative positions they've stuck with for months. Many Republicans say they can't vote for another huge Pelosi-brokered agreement.

McConnell said if such a bill passed the Democratic-controlled House with Trump's blessing “we would put it on the floor of the Senate.” Those public remarks came after the private session with fellow Republicans.

Trump is hoping for an agreement before the election, eager to announce another round of $1,200 direct payments going out under his name, but it's increasingly clear that time has pretty much run out. If he wins, Trump is promising relief, but if he loses — as polls are indicating — it's unclear that his enthusiasm for delivering...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

COVID relief talks continue in Congress [Video]

COVID relief talks continue in Congress

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has told fellow Republicans that he's warned the White House not to divide Republicans by sealing a lopsided pre-election COVID-19 relief deal with House Speaker..

Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida     Duration: 00:31Published
The GOP Has Far More Important Things To Do Than Help Tens Of Millions Of Americans [Video]

The GOP Has Far More Important Things To Do Than Help Tens Of Millions Of Americans

President Donald Trump has changed his thinking, and now says he wants a big stimulus bill passed before the general election on November 3rd. Fed Chair Jay Powell also wants to see one passed and has..

Credit: Wochit Business     Duration: 00:40Published
Mitch McConnell Laughs Off Coronavirus Relief [Video]

Mitch McConnell Laughs Off Coronavirus Relief

During the only debate with his Democratic challenger, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell chuckled when confronted with the Senate’s inaction on additional coronavirus relief.

Credit: HuffPost NOW News     Duration: 01:27Published

Related news from verified sources

Trump, Pelosi and McConnell at odds over coronavirus stimulus deal

 House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is citing progress in stimulus relief talks with the White House as tens of millions of Americans struggle in the midst of the...
CBS News


Tweets about this

News3LV

KSNV News 3 Las Vegas The window for action before the Nov. 3 election is closing and the issue will be tossed to a postelection lame-duc… https://t.co/ivLVWvYBxx 2 hours ago

PoliticalSense1

Veteran4aKindAmerica Pandemic relief faces uncertainty in postelection session https://t.co/yGrbM4ebcj via @Yahoo 2 hours ago

BobMorr10543069

Bob Morrison RT @johnpavlovitz: Removing @senatemajldr is the most important task at hand. He cannot be allowed to remain. He is a national threat. Pl… 2 hours ago

debr3322

DRode RT @Liberal_Bias: @stonecold2050 I assumed that was photoshopped but here's a photo from the Boston Globe. Seems legit. He isn't well. http… 4 hours ago

MaryJan28337231

Mary Jane Anderson Pandemic relief faces uncertainty in postelection session https://t.co/TyDMLc49im via @YahooNews 7 hours ago

LyudmilaKamins2

Lyudmila Kaminskaia Pandemic relief faces uncertainty in postelection session https://t.co/s1MTBy23E8 via @Yahoo What is the point havi… https://t.co/4voXQ7PBp8 8 hours ago

pattiernbsn

Pattie RT @RepHoulahan: The House has passed 2 bills to deliver additional relief to Americans. Meanwhile, Senate Republicans passed ZERO bills to… 9 hours ago

rationalreview

Rational Review Pandemic relief talks inch ahead, but McConnell still resistant https://t.co/ArbCHpWcSB 10 hours ago