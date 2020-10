Union Cabinet approves bonus for central government employees, to benefit 30 lakh Wednesday, 21 October 2020 ( 4 minutes ago )

The Union cabinet on Wednesday approved the immediate disbursal of Rs 3,737 crore of bonus and non-productivity linked bonus to 30 lakh central government employees within a week, which the government will boost demand in the festive season. Union minister Prakash Javadekar said at least 30 lakh non-gazetted employees will be benefited by the bonus announcement.