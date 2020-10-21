Global  
 

GM Reintroduces Hummer As Fully Electric Truck, 1st Model Will Sell For $112,595

NPR Wednesday, 21 October 2020 ()
The Hummer EV will go on sale in fall 2021. Known previously for its gas inefficiency, the new Hummer will now run completely on electricity.
GM Reintroduces Hummer As Fully Electric Truck, First Model Will Sell For $112,595

 The Hummer EV will go on sale in fall 2021. Known previously for its gas inefficiency, the new Hummer will now run completely on electricity.
Want a 2022 HUMMER EV? Tough Luck, First Year's Production Is Fully Booked

Want a 2022 HUMMER EV? Tough Luck, First Year's Production Is Fully Booked So, in case you missed the elephant in the room, GM launched the GMC HUMMER EV electric pickup truck yesterday. With the unveiling came the opening of the...
