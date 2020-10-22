Bellevue-based Conner Homes names new vice president of land acquisition
Thursday, 22 October 2020 () Conner Homes has a new senior vice president of land acquisition, Ty Pendergraft. Bellevue-based Conner, a 61-year-old family company, was the Puget Sound region's 11th-largest builder, according to the Business Journal's List based on single-family home completions in 2018, when Conner had 108. Pendergraft is scouting for land for communities throughout the region, from small infill projects to 200-plus-lot plats. Home types range from townhomes to large single-family houses. He previously worked…
Hunter Biden is the son of Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden. Hunter is currently at the center of a New York post article based on purported juicy emails and photos. The photos were found on a..