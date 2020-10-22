Bellevue-based Conner Homes names new vice president of land acquisition

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Sen. Booker, Rep. Gottheimer Announce Proposal To Protect Nursing Homes From Second Wave Of COVID-19



The Nursing Home Pandemic Protection Act would require facilities to report potential outbreaks to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in real time and have a crisis plan in place. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 00:45 Published 2 days ago Shocking percentage of parents still plan on letting their kids go trick-or-treating this Halloween



Three-quarters of American parents are still planning to take their children trick-or-treating this year, according to new research. The survey of 2,000 Americans - about half of whom were parents -.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 00:58 Published 2 days ago Who Is Hunter Biden?



Hunter Biden is the son of Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden. Hunter is currently at the center of a New York post article based on purported juicy emails and photos. The photos were found on a.. Credit: Wochit Tech Duration: 00:37 Published 4 days ago

Tweets about this