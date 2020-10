You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources FGCU professor weighs in on mail-in ballot concerns in 2020 election



Political experts say the volume of mailed ballots could present problems, especially with common errors made by first-time voters. Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida Duration: 02:45 Published 12 hours ago Healthy Living: Screen time tips for students during distance learning



Experts say that during distance learning, students are getting considerably more screen time than is typically recommended, which can have impacts on their health and behavior. Credit: KEZI Published 17 hours ago Easiest Brow Tutorial You Can Do In Just 5 Minutes



Sometimes, all you need is a good brow to tie the whole look together. Whether you’re spending all of your time on back-to-back zoom calls or adding a little beguiling touch to compensate for all the.. Credit: Bustle Duration: 00:55 Published 20 hours ago

Tweets about this The Kentucky Times Is now a good time to refinance? Experts weigh in https://t.co/YRPxPHgTPT 8 minutes ago