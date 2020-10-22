Wales to nationalise rail services after drop in passenger numbers
Thursday, 22 October 2020 () The Welsh government is going to control the Transport for Wales rail service starting next February, after a drop in passenger numbers and revenue during the pandemic. It is currently operated by KeolisAmey, a joint venture between French transport company Keolis and Oxford-based infrastructure support service provider Amey. The new arrangements will see day to day rail services become the responsibility of a new publicly owned subsidiary of Transport for Wales, which includes a new partnership between Transport for Wales, Keolis and Amey. "There are no easy answers to the challenges we face in rail and in public transport over the next few years – passenger numbers have fallen and there will be difficult days ahead as we navigate through the challenges of Covid," said Deputy Minister for Economy and Transport Lee Waters in a statement. "We are bringing the Wales and Borders service into public hands because it is a vital asset, critical to the future of our economy and our communities."
