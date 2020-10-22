Wales to nationalise rail services after drop in passenger numbers Thursday, 22 October 2020 ( 33 minutes ago )

The Welsh government is going to control the Transport for Wales rail service starting next February, after a drop in passenger numbers and revenue during the pandemic. It is currently operated by KeolisAmey, a joint venture between French transport company Keolis and Oxford-based infrastructure support service provider Amey. The new arrangements will see day to day rail services become the responsibility of a new publicly owned subsidiary of Transport for Wales, which includes a new partnership between Transport for Wales, Keolis and Amey. "There are no easy answers to the challenges we face in rail and in public transport over the next few years – passenger numbers have fallen and there will be difficult days ahead as we navigate through the challenges of Covid," said Deputy Minister for Economy and Transport Lee Waters in a statement. "We are bringing the Wales and Borders service into public hands because it is a vital asset, critical to the future of our economy and our communities."


