UMD Asks Students In Denton Hall To 'Restrict Activities' After Surge In Coronavirus Cases Reported The University of Maryland is asking a group of students in Denton Hall to "restrict activities: after a surge of coronavirus cases were reported there.

These Activities Have The Highest and Lowest Risk of COVID-19 Exposure Illinois doctors say these activities have the highest and lowest risk of COVID-19 exposure. Veuer’s TC Newman has more.