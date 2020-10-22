Alliance Data moves credit card processing to Fiserv
Thursday, 22 October 2020 () Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE: ADS), a leading provider of data-driven marketing, loyalty and payment solutions, today announced that its Card Services business, a premier provider of branded private label, co-brand and commercial card programs, has signed an agreement to transition credit card processing services to Fiserv (NASDAQ: FISV), a leading global provider of payments and financial services technology solutions.
