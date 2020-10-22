Global  
 

Alliance Data moves credit card processing to Fiserv

Finextra Thursday, 22 October 2020
Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE: ADS), a leading provider of data-driven marketing, loyalty and payment solutions, today announced that its Card Services business, a premier provider of branded private label, co-brand and commercial card programs, has signed an agreement to transition credit card processing services to Fiserv (NASDAQ: FISV), a leading global provider of payments and financial services technology solutions.
Video Credit: CBS Dallas Digital - Published
News video: Police: Nurse Admits To Stealing Credit Card From Fountain Valley Regional Hospital Patient, Running Up $1,000 In Charges

Police: Nurse Admits To Stealing Credit Card From Fountain Valley Regional Hospital Patient, Running Up $1,000 In Charges 00:34

 A nurse faces charges of theft and burglary after police say she admitted to stealing a credit card from a patient at Fountain Valley Regional Hospital. Geoff Petrulis reports.

