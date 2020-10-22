U.S. Weekly Jobless Claims Drop To 787,000, Coming In Well Below Estimates
Thursday, 22 October 2020 () A report released by the Labor Department on Thursday showed a decrease in first-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits in the week ended October 17th. The Labor Department said initial jobless claims fell to 787,000, a decrease of 55,000 from the previous week's revised level of 842,000.
The Labor Department has reported that US jobless claims for the week that ended Saturday totaled 898,000. The numbers came in above the consensus economist estimate of 825,000. According to Business..
Credit: Wochit Entertainment Duration: 00:32Published
The S&P 500 ended lower on Thursday after a rise in weekly jobless claims compounded worries about a stalling economic recovery and fading hopes for more fiscal aid before the election. Fred Katayama..