U.S. Weekly Jobless Claims Drop To 787,000, Coming In Well Below Estimates

RTTNews Thursday, 22 October 2020 ()
A report released by the Labor Department on Thursday showed a decrease in first-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits in the week ended October 17th. The Labor Department said initial jobless claims fell to 787,000, a decrease of 55,000 from the previous week's revised level of 842,000.
