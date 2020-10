As they shrink, are local newspapers protecting their “iron core” of local government coverage? This paper says no Thursday, 22 October 2020 ( 5 days ago )

In 2009, Alex S. Jones1 published a book called Losing the News: The Future of the News that Feeds Democracy. 2009 was still relatively early in the Internet-driven decline of American newspapers, but the financial crisis had already done plenty of damage to news company revenues and newsroom jobs. In the book, Jones focused on... 👓 View full article