Republican Jason Lewis challenges Democratic Sen. Tina Smith in Minnesota
Thursday, 22 October 2020 (
1 week ago) Smith, Minnesota's former lieutenant governor, was appointed to former Sen. Al Franken's seat in 2017 and is now running for a full term.
