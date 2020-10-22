Global  
 

Republican Jason Lewis challenges Democratic Sen. Tina Smith in Minnesota

Business Insider Thursday, 22 October 2020 ()
Smith, Minnesota's former lieutenant governor, was appointed to former Sen. Al Franken's seat in 2017 and is now running for a full term.
