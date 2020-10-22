NA Proactive news snapshot: Binovi Technologies, Vuzix Corporation, Mineworx Technologies, PyroGenesis Canada UPDATE … Thursday, 22 October 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Binovi Technologies Corp (CVE:VISN) (OTC:BNVIF) announced Thursday that three-time Olympic ice hockey gold medalist and five-time IHF World Champion Jennifer Botterill has joined the company as a brand ambassador and a member of the Binovi performance advisory board. Botterill was a member of the Canadian women's hockey team for 14 years and competed in four Olympic Games. She won gold at the 2002, 2006 and 2010 games, and she took silver in 1998. In 2010, she assisted on the game-winning goal over the US team. Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ:VUZI), a leading supplier of smart glasses and Augmented Reality technology, said Thursday that the Vuzix M400 and M4000 Smart Glasses have been upgraded to Android 9.0 (Android Pie/API 28) operating systems. The Rochester, New York-based company said the M4000 already ships with Android 9.0 installed. In the meantime, the Vuzix M400 Smart Glasses in the field can now be upgraded from Android 8.1 to Android 9.0 over-the-air through an Internet connection. “All newly purchased units of M400 and M4000 will ship with Android 9.0 factory installed,” noted the company. “Android 9.0 allows the Vuzix M400 and M4000 Smart Glasses to offer better support for foreign languages including Chinese, Japanese, French, Spanish and German,” said the company. Mineworx Technologies Ltd (CVE:MWX) (OTCQB:MWXRF), an eco-friendly processing technology company, announced that all resolutions proposed at its annual general meeting held Thursday were approved. Shareholders reelected Greg Pendura, Akiva Borenstein, Darcy Thiele and Rick Purdy as directors for the upcoming year. K.R. Margetson Ltd was reappointed as the company’s auditor. PyroGenesis Canada Inc (CVE:PYR) (OTCQB:PYRNF) Thursday hailed its partner HPQ Silicon Resources Inc’s (CVE:HPQ) (OTCMKTS:URAGF) first order for spherical nano silicon material from a big car maker. The company said HPQ Silicon Resources through its subsidiary, HPQ Nano Silicon Powders Inc, secured a formal purchase order from a car maker for its spherical nano silicon powders to be produced by its PUREVAPTM Nano Silicon Reactor (NSiR). The carmaker is aware that HPQ NANO will only fulfill the order later in December, and this only guarantees them a spot in front of the queue for the material. The car maker’s name remains undisclosed at this point due to “competitive reasons.” Loop Insights Inc (CVE:MTRX) (OTCMKTS:RACMF), a provider of contact tracing and artificial intelligence to drive automated marketing, said that it is teaming up with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to host an interactive webinar to showcase the firm’s Venue Tracing Solution to a global audience on October 29. Mike Apted, the principal solutions architect at Amazon.com Inc’s (NASDAQ:AMZN) (FRA:AMZ) AWS division, and Loop CEO Rob Anson will be co-hosting the event, which will provide invitees with a first-hand, interactive taste of Loop's end-to-end Venue Tracing platform. CEO Rob Anson said Loop would demonstrate its Made in Canada tracing solution to the Amazon cloud division’s “incredible global audience.” The event is aimed at AWS and Loop partners from venue owners and governments to the airlines, sports and entertainment, and telecom industries so they can learn about the technical, security, privacy, and commercial aspects of Loop's solution. Altamira Gold Corp (CVE:ALTA) (OTCPINK:EQTRF) has reported 'highly encouraging' channel sampling results from three new structures at its Cajueiro gold project in Brazil, underlining the potential to expand the current resource. They include an intercept of 7 metres (m) at 1.32 grams per ton (g/t) gold at Baldo 3, which is an east-north-east (ENE) structure around 350m north of the known Baldo 1 zone and appears to be parallel to Baldo 1. At Baldo C (a north-east trending structure located immediately south of Baldo 1), an intercept of 3m at 4.43 g/t gold, including 1m at 11.59 g/t gold was found, while at Baldo D, trenching identified 4m at 3.27 g/t gold, including 1m at 10.78 g/t of the yellow metal. Avalon GloboCare Corp (NASDAQ:AVCO) and Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ADIL) announced Thursday the formation of a strategic collaboration for the global distribution of coronavirus (COVID-19) point-of-care antibody rapid test devices. The Assure/FaStep COVID-19 IgG/IgM Rapid Test Device is the first serology (antibody) POC test for COVID-19 using fingerstick blood samples approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The FDA has issued an emergency use authorization (EUA) for the test device as well as for the Assure/EcoStep COVID-19 IgG/IgM Rapid Test Device. Todos Medical Ltd (OTCQB:TOMDF) announced Thursday a distribution agreement with Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ADIL) to market the Assure/FaStep and EcoStep point-of-care (POC) COVID-19 antibody tests. The Assure/FaStep test received the first US Food and Drug Administration Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for a serology (antibody) POC test for COVID-19 using fingerstick blood samples -- versus current tests that only utilize serum, plasma, or a venous blood draw. As a result of the FDA’s EUA, fingerstick blood samples can now be utilized with the tests in POC settings, including doctors’ offices, hospitals, urgent care centers, emergency rooms, or other locations where there is a licensed healthcare professional. Lexaria Bioscience Corp (OTCQX:LXRP) (CSE:LXX) announced Thursday that the volume of servings produced of its patented DehydraTECH-enabled CBD powders is expected to hit for 500% growth over the previous quarter. On September 23, the company told investors it had received purchase orders for 4.4 million CBD servings of the powder, to be processed during the company’s fISCal first quarter of 2021, September 1 to November 30. Now, processing rates have exceeded expectations, the company said, and as of October 21, Lexaria has already processed approximately 4.2 million servings and has confirmed purchase orders to process a total of over 8 million servings during the current quarter. One World Lithium Inc (CSE:OWLI) (OTCMKTS:OWRDF) has signed a six-month agreement with advisory firm Cognitive Corporate Services Inc to help the junior company on corporate strategy, capital raising, and marketing initiatives. Cognitive specializes in supporting both public and private companies to boost investor communications and increase awareness amongst the financial community. Its CEO John Costigan and his team has helped raise over C$200 million in growth capital for small companies over the last seven years. The group will develop a digital marketing strategy for Vancouver-based OWL to reach targeted audiences through content, videos, digital ads and webinars. NetCents Technology Inc (CSE:NC) (OTCQB:NTTCF) (FRA:26N), a cryptocurrency payments company, revealed on Thursday that it has exceeded $27 million in transactions within the company’s platform in 2020. "We are pleased with our growth in 2020, with each month exceeding our post coronavirus (COVID-19) expectations and results improving significantly throughout the year," NetCents Technology founder CEO Clayton Moore said in a statement. KULR Technology Group, Inc. (OTCQB:KULR), a leading developer of next-generation thermal management technologies, said it has supplied its internal short circuit (ISC) battery safety and testing device technology to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). The company noted that, according to data released by the FAA, since January 2017, an air/airport incident involving lithium batteries (smoke, fire, extreme heat, or explosion) has occurred on average about once every eight days. As the exclusive provider of ISC technology to the FAA, KULR's devices will address the alarming increase in smoke and fire incidents aboard an aircraft due to passengers' malfunctioning lithium-ion batteries. Naturally Splendid Enterprises Ltd. (FRA:50N) (CVE:NSP) (OTCMKTS:NSPDF) has revealed that the first shipping container of NATERA Plant-Based Foods has arrived from Australia. In anticipation of demand, a second shipping container has been processed and is on route to Vancouver, scheduled to arrive mid-November. The combined revenue potential from these first two containers is approximately C$500,000 and additional orders are being scheduled and will arrive in Vancouver in a timely manner, the group said. Trillion Energy International Inc (CSE:TCF) (OTCMKTS:TCFF) (FRA:3P2N) told investors Thursday it plans to evaluate geological trends in its SASB gas field in the Black Sea to identify additional prospects to test for gas as the oiler also commented on its recent share activity. It comes after the previously announced discovery in August, by the Tuna-1 well in the Sakarya field in the western portion of the Black Sea by the Turkish national petroleum company (TPAO) - Trillion's partner in the SSAB field. Tetra Bio-Pharma (TSE:TBP) (OTCQB:TBPMF) (FRA:JAM1) has signed a research collaboration agreement with Targeted Pharmaceutical Inc and the George Mason University National Center for Biodefense and Infectious Diseases (NCBID), the company announced Thursday. The research collaboration will evaluate the company’s drug ARDS-003, with and without antiviral drugs, to prevent and treat SARS-CoV-2 (the virus that causes COVID-19) in animals. Leading the effort is Lance Liotta, the chief medical officer of Targeted Therapeutics and a professor at George Mason. Tetra owns a 20% minority stake in Targeted Pharmaceutical, which it announced last quarter. Thoughtful Brands Inc (CSE:TBI) (OTCQB:PEMTF) (FRA:1WZ1) is acquiring American CBD Extraction Corp and its Kentucky-based subsidiary East Kentucky Extractions LLC in a deal estimated to be worth around C$13.1 million, it said Wednesday evening. American CBD produces high-grade hemp-derived CBD oil for the US market from its 41,000-square foot facility in Kentucky capable of producing over 1,200 pounds of hemp per day. Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) said it has acquired 15% of Solectrac, Inc, a California-based developer of electric tractors, for the consideration of $1.3mln. Solectrac develops, assembles and distributes 100% battery-powered electric tractors - an alternative to diesel tractors - for agriculture and utility operations. With this investment, Ideanomics said it is expanding its global footprint in the electric vehicle (EV) industry, specifically in the category of specialty commercial vehicles. The investment marks its first in an existing US-based OEM, and Ideanomics will assume a seat on Solectrac's board of directors. Newgioco Group Inc (NASDAQ:NWGI) (FRA:3UW) announced Thursday that the company has received Gaming Labs International (GLI) certification - GLI 20: Standards for Kiosks and GLI-33: Event Wagering Systems standards - for the self-service betting terminal installation of its Elys sports betting platform. The company said that GLI is the world’s largest and most experienced independent testing laboratory delivering the highest quality land-based, lottery and iGaming testing and assessment services to regulators, suppliers, and operators in the gaming industry. Ximen Mining Corp (CVE:XIM) (OTCQB:XXMMF) (FRA:1XMA) has reported encouraging sampling results from its Amelia property in southern British Columbia, carried out earlier this season, and which has generated significant gold and silver assays. The historic Cariboo-Amelia gold mine was British Columbia’s first dividend-paying lode gold mine and was the most significant producer from Camp McKinney. Hill Street Beverage Company Inc (CVE:BEER) (OTCMKTS:HSEEF) has announced the launch of its new line of cannabis-infused drinks, which are expected to be on sale in stores and on-line in Ontario, Canada in December this year, with a national rollout anticipated early next year. The (V)ia branded beverages are the work of the firm's Hill Avenue Cannabis Co subsidiary and are created from the same alcohol-free drinks that are available in the group's market-leading and award-winning Vin(Zero) portfolio of products. The firm says they offer the first great-tasting cannabis-infused alternatives to alcohol and are based on world-class fermented and aged grape juice. FansUnite Entertainment Inc (CSE:FANS) (OTCMKT:FUNFF) (FRA:4UY) announced Thursday that Askott Games -- which the company acquired recently -- has signed with a leading online casino games aggregator to distribute its proprietary Random Number Generated (RNG) games to online casinos and sportsbooks in the European market. In a statement, FansUnite said the first casino game aggregator to publish the Askott Games content will be the Ear Platform, a European-focused aggregator that will give Askott Games access to more than 120 online gaming sites they are integrated with. Heritage Cannabis Holdings Corp. (CSE:CANN) (OTCQX:HERTF) said both its Pura Vida and Purefarma tinctures will be available for purchase next week in the province of British Columbia through the province’s authorized Liquor Distribution Branch (LDB) channels. Heritage launched both Pura Vida and Purefarma vape cartridges in September 2020 and the response by customers has been tremendous in the two provinces in which they are available – British Columbia and Manitoba. British Columbia customers now will soon be able to purchase Pura Vida Daybreak and Nightfall tinctures as well as Purefarma HLX30 CBD and Balance 15:15. Fura Gems Inc (CVE:FURA) (OTCPINK:FUGMF) (FRA:BJ43) has arranged an additional bridge financing of US$2.5 million, it said Wednesday. The bridge loan will be available for Fura to draw down under a demand promissory note issued to Lord of Seven Hills Holdings FZE, and bears interest at a rate of 10% per annum, payable upon demand, according to a statement from the company. Proceeds of the loan will be used for general corporate purposes, the firm told shareholders. CytoDyn Inc (OTCQB:CYDY) named industry veteran Mahboob U Rahman its chief scientific officer on Thursday, as the biotechnology company accelerates its clinical and regulatory priorities while developing its lead drug leronlimab (PRO 140) for multiple indications. Dr Rahman was the global head of Immunology Development and Pharmacovigilance at Mesoblast Inc (NASDAQ:MESO) (ASX:MSB), a leader in medicines for inflammatory diseases. American Battery Metals Corporation (OTCQB:ABML), which is in the process of changing its name to American Battery Technology Company (ABTC), has announced the appointment of David Corsaut as its chief financial officer. The company, an American-owned lithium-ion battery recycling technology and extraction company with mineral resources in Nevada, said Corsaut is a veteran leader of companies in the technology, manufacturing, logistics, finance and real estate sectors. He was instrumental in providing the capital formation for the companies he managed. Most recently Corsaut led Coolfire Solutions as chief operating officer. Milestone Scientific Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS), a leading developer of computerized drug delivery instruments that provides virtually painless and precise injections, said it has published a video interview with Dr Ayman A. Alian, Associate Professor of Anesthesiology and Division Chief of Obstetric & Gynecological Anesthesiology at the Yale School of Medicine. In the video, Dr Alian discusses the benefits of Milestone's CompuFlo Epidural System and CathCheck, including verification of epidural placement during an epidural procedure and confirmation of catheter placement. He states: “It does improve the block. It does help you make a decision. It does decrease complications. It does decrease length of stay and improve patient satisfaction.” Arjan Haverhals, president of Milestone Scientific and CEO of Wand Dental Inc., commented: “We are grateful to Dr Alian for his leadership in adopting the CompuFlo Epidural System and CathCheck as part of his practice. We believe the support from Dr Alian and other anesthesiologists is further validation of our technology and advances us towards our goal of CompuFlo and CathCheck becoming the new standard of care.” The interview is available at: https://www.milestonescientific.com/news-media/presentations Klondike Gold Corp (CVE:KG) said the TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to its non-brokered private placement which will see the issue of 8,768,036 flow-through shares and 4.68 million non-flow-through shares at purchase prices of 30 cents per flow-through share and 25 cents per non-flow-through share, together with 4,384,018 share purchase warrants attached to flow-through shares to purchase 4,384,018 non-flow-through shares and 2.34 million share purchase warrants attached to non-flow-through shares to purchase 2.34 million non-flow-through shares at exercise prices of 45 cents each for a two-year period, with 36 placees. Nemaura Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRD), a medical technology company focused on developing and commercializing non-invasive wearable diagnostic devices and supporting personalized lifestyle coaching programs, has announced that it will present on Day 1 of the Virtual Diabetes Technology Meeting 2020 on November 12, 2020, at 2.50 PT. Nemaura’s chief executive officer Dr Faz Chowdhury will give a presentation titled “CGM Usage for the Management and Reversal of Type 2 diabetes.” The format of the meeting will include state-of-the-art lectures, oral presentations of abstracts, panel discussions with Q & A sessions, and virtual poster sessions. Investors wishing to view Dr Chowdhury’s presentation can register for the meeting at https://www.diabetestechnology.org/dtm/. AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AIM) has announced that Thomas K. Equels, the company's chief executive officer is scheduled to participate in a virtual panel titled, “COVID-19: Progress on Treatments & Prevention” on Thursday, October 29, at 10.05am. Eastern Time at the 23rd Annual BioFlorida Conference. The BioFlorida Conference 2020 will feature global experts in keynote and breakout sessions addressing the latest trends in BioPharma, MedTech, HealthIT and COVID-19. Informative programs will cover current science advancements, business and public policy, as well as showcase Florida’s achievements and innovation. The presentation will be webcast live on the conference event platform, which can be accessed here: https://biofloridaconference.pathable.co/meetings/virtual/2oT6yfX68ntBLbwX4 Tocvan Ventures Corp. (CSE:TOC), a well-structured exploration mining company, said a new research report has been published at TSXV Research by Elite Strategic Inc. The report can be viewed in its entirety by visiting the TSXV Research web site: https://www.tsxvresearch.com/research/tocvan-toc/ Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) has announced that it will release its 2020 third-quarter financial results on Monday, November 9, 2020, via a press release at approximately 4,00pm ET, followed by a conference call at 4.30-pm ET. The company said its senior management team will give prepared remarks, followed by a short question and answer session. Ideanomics is encouraging investors and analysts to email their questions in advance of the webcast/call and, time permitting, management will take further questions during the live Q&A session. Please email [email protected] A replay of the webcast will be available on the company's website after the conclusion of the event: www.ideanomics.com. Access the conference call is via the company website or use the following link https://78449.themediaframe.com/dataconf/productusers/ssc/mediaframe/41438/indexl.html; Dial-in Number: (Toll-Free US & Canada): 877-407-3107 or 201-493-6796; China: +86-400-120-2840. 👓 View full article

