You Might Like

Related news from verified sources The diabolical ironclad beetle can survive getting run over by a car. Scientists now know how. The diabolical ironclad beetle, a desert bug native to California, can withstand nearly 40,000 times its body weight. Researchers now know why.

USATODAY.com 10 hours ago





Tweets about this Jason S β™‹πŸ‡ΊπŸ‡Έ Business Insider - Diabolical ironclad beetles can get squished under 39,000 times their weight and survive. Scient… https://t.co/U0EzTF4Loe 48 seconds ago Science Insider Diabolical ironclad beetles can get squished under 39,000 times their weight and survive. Scientists figured out ho… https://t.co/VKMEPhyXtD 8 minutes ago