Moving to electronic payments benefits your business
Friday, 23 October 2020 () The movement to electronic payments has been steady over the years. Yet, Covid-19 may prove to be the catalyst that accelerates the shift to electronic payments. The need to carry out transactions at a distance while working remotely is leading businesses to rethink financial processes, and electronic payments are the answer. Take stock of electronic payment benefits and eliminate barriers that keep you locked in a manual world. Discuss what’s next for your business. Connect with a commercial…