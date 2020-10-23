Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Moving to electronic payments benefits your business

bizjournals Friday, 23 October 2020 ()
The movement to electronic payments has been steady over the years. Yet, Covid-19 may prove to be the catalyst that accelerates the shift to electronic payments. The need to carry out transactions at a distance while working remotely is leading businesses to rethink financial processes, and electronic payments are the answer. Take stock of electronic payment benefits and eliminate barriers that keep you locked in a manual world. Discuss what’s next for your business. Connect with a commercial…
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

PayPal And Visa Expand Partnership [Video]

PayPal And Visa Expand Partnership

PayPal is expanding its Instant Transfer feature globally. This is part of a concerted effort to enable more of its PayPal, Venmo, and Xoom users to quickly move their funds to bank accounts. The..

Credit: Wochit Business     Duration: 00:31Published

Tweets about this