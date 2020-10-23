Keeping your credit profile healthy during a pandemic Friday, 23 October 2020 ( 6 minutes ago )

Credit may not be top of mind for many consumers these days. But as the pandemic and its associated economic woes drag on, they may want to give it some attention.



COVID AND CREDIT



The good news is that consumers, by and large, improved their credit profile during the pandemic, despite record unemployment and massive business shutdowns.



The support programs that were put in place worked. Helped by federal stimulus payments, expanded unemployment benefits, lender relief agreements and a shift in habits, Americans used less credit, paid down debt, made fewer late payments and improved their credit scores. The average FICO credit score was 711 in July, up 5 points from a year earlier, according to Fair Isaac, the company behind the score. A FICO score runs from 300-850 and is one of the most widely used metrics to determine a consumer’s credit worthiness.



“It definitely feels like many consumers have taken a cautionary step in terms of saving and spending,” said Matt Komos, Vice President of Research and Consulting at credit reporting agency TransUnion. “I think there is a general cautiousness among the American consumer.”



The bad news is consumers’ financial health could be heading for a downturn soon. Some relief measures are expiring or have concluded, Congress has yet to reach agreement on a new relief package; meanwhile the job market and economic recovery remain fragile.



Credit profiles don't yet reflect those developments. There’s typically a lag time between a major economic event and when it's reflected in the credit files of Americans.



For example, during the Great Recession, the average national FICO score didn’t hit its lowest point until late 2009, months after the recession officially ended, wrote Ethan Dornhelm, vice president of FICO... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Average American will take months to pay off credit card debt racked up during quarantine



If the pandemic has forced you to make long-term changes to your spending strategy, you're far from alone. It will take the average American seven months to pay off the credit card debt they.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 01:11 Published 2 weeks ago

Tweets about this 1stHeadlines Seattle Seattle (WA) Times-Business: Keeping your credit profile healthy during a pandemic 31 minutes ago VIXC News Keeping your credit profile healthy during a pandemic - https://t.co/FtyAHx1mSh #LatestComments https://t.co/1CZKLyPA0O 43 minutes ago

