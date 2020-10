You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources LaRose denounces disinfo that discourages minority communities from voting



With the election nearly a week away, questions and concerns remain surrounding the voting process, including within minority communities expected to break records at the polls this year. Credit: WCPO Cincinnati Duration: 02:36 Published 3 hours ago Maryland Sets One-Day Early In-Person Voting Record Monday



More than 161,000 Marylanders cast their ballots on the state's first day of early in-person voting, breaking the state's previous single-day record of 143,494 in 2016. Nearly 1,000 people registered.. Credit: WJZ Baltimore Duration: 03:26 Published 3 hours ago Long Lines? Here's what you should know before heading to the polls on election day



Maricopa county has continued to break early voting records, with more than 1 million voters submitting their early ballots more than a week before Election Day. Credit: ABC15 Arizona Duration: 03:39 Published 4 hours ago

Tweets about this