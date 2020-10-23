Atrium Health to invest $3.4 billion in Wake Forest Baptist Health, including $2.8B in new facilities Friday, 23 October 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Atrium Health, the new enterprise created last week by the merger of Atrium and Wake Forest Baptist Health, announced today it will invest $3.4 billion in planned improvements at WFBH over the next 10 years. Atrium will invest approximately $2.8 billion to improve facilities and fund critical investments, including: Construction of a new care tower at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center that will house an upgraded emergency department, enhanced operating rooms and intensive care units Build a…


