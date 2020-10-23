Global  
 

Atrium Health to invest $3.4 billion in Wake Forest Baptist Health, including $2.8B in new facilities

bizjournals Friday, 23 October 2020 ()
Atrium Health, the new enterprise created last week by the merger of Atrium and Wake Forest Baptist Health, announced today it will invest $3.4 billion in planned improvements at WFBH over the next 10 years. Atrium will invest approximately $2.8 billion to improve facilities and fund critical investments, including: Construction of a new care tower at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center that will house an upgraded emergency department, enhanced operating rooms and intensive care units Build a…
Atrium Health to invest $3.4B as part of Wake Forest Baptist combination

 Atrium Health will invest $3.4 billion over 10 years in Wake Forest Baptist Health and its service areas.
