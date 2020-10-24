Hawaii VA Loans builds community-based nonprofit to help kupuna Saturday, 24 October 2020 ( 43 minutes ago )

Local small business owner Gabe Amey, president of Hawaii VA Loans, along with RiseHI Collective, recently leveraged its technical and administrative resources to create community-based nonprofit Our Kupuna to provide services for Hawaii’s elderly population. Within four days of launching its site, 540 volunteers signed up to help more than 400 kupuna on five islands. “As a mortgage lender, our staff is trained to coordinate many moving parts – home buyers, real estate agents, escrow and… 👓 View full article

