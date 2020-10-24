Hyundai NZ recalls Kona electric car due to battery fire risk
Saturday, 24 October 2020 () By RNZ Hyundai is recalling its Kona electric cars, including in New Zealand, because of a battery fault that poses a fire risk.The company says it identified a problem in some of the Kona EV batteries produced at its Korea...
Hyundai Motor Co will voluntarily recall its Kona electric vehicles over what may be faulty high-voltage battery cells, after at least 13 fire incidents were logged across multiple countries. Francis..
