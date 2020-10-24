Global  
 

Hyundai NZ recalls Kona electric car due to battery fire risk

New Zealand Herald Saturday, 24 October 2020 ()
Hyundai NZ recalls Kona electric car due to battery fire riskBy RNZ Hyundai is recalling its Kona electric cars, including in New Zealand, because of a battery fault that poses a fire risk.The company says it identified a problem in some of the Kona EV batteries produced at its Korea...
