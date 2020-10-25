Global  
 

Coca-Cola European Partners offers to buy Coca-Cola Amatil for A$9.28b

New Zealand Herald Sunday, 25 October 2020 ()
Coca-Cola European Partners offers to buy Coca-Cola Amatil for A$9.28bThe owner of Coca-Cola Amatil New Zealand looks set to be bought up by the European distributors of Coca-Cola in a deal worth nearly $10 billion.Coca-Cola European Partners has offered to buy the ASX-listed Coca-Cola Amatil - which...
Market News Video
News video: Dow Movers: TRV, KO

Dow Movers: TRV, KO 01:02

 In early trading on Thursday, shares of Coca-Cola topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 1.9%. Year to date, Coca-Cola has lost about 8.0% of its value.

