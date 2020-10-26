Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Turkish President Erdogan lashes out again at French president

SBS Monday, 26 October 2020 ()
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said French president Emmanel Macron has 'lost his way' in a speech to supporters over the weekend. President Erdogan was speaking a day after he suggested President Macron needed mental health treatment because of his attitude to Islam and Muslims, which prompted France to recall its ambassador to Ankara. President Macron has been a vocal critic of Turkish foreign policy in recent months and criticised what he called "Islamist separatism" in France's Muslim communities.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

How Is A Candidate Declared President? [Video]

How Is A Candidate Declared President?

The Presidential Election process is complicated. Many steps have to be completed before a President can take office. Election Day is the first Tuesday after the first Monday in November. After..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:53Published
France teacher killing: President Macron leads memorial in Paris [Video]

France teacher killing: President Macron leads memorial in Paris

French President Emmanuel Macron hails murdered teacher as a 'quiet hero' for defending country's secular values.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 01:56Published
How Trump's Interviews On Fox Measure Up To How Many He's Given To All Other Outlets [Video]

How Trump's Interviews On Fox Measure Up To How Many He's Given To All Other Outlets

Poll after poll suggests that President Donald Trump is a clear underdog against former Vice President Joe Biden. As his popularity with the American people wanes, the President has retreated deeper..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:35Published

Related news from verified sources

France reacts after Erdogan questions Macron's mental health

France reacts after Erdogan questions Macron's mental health PARIS — France recalled its ambassador to Turkey for consultations after Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said President Emmanuel Macron needed mental...
WorldNews Also reported by •Hindu

Turkish president claims Emmanuel Macron 'needs mental health treatment' over his attitude to Islam

 Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said French President Emmanuel Macron "needs treatment on a mental level".
Upworthy

Turkish president dares U.S. to impose economic sanctions

 Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan challenged the United States to impose sanctions against his country while also launching a second personal attack Sunday...
Japan Today


Tweets about this