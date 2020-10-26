Turkish President Erdogan lashes out again at French president Monday, 26 October 2020 ( 16 minutes ago )

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said French president Emmanel Macron has 'lost his way' in a speech to supporters over the weekend. President Erdogan was speaking a day after he suggested President Macron needed mental health treatment because of his attitude to Islam and Muslims, which prompted France to recall its ambassador to Ankara. President Macron has been a vocal critic of Turkish foreign policy in recent months and criticised what he called "Islamist separatism" in France's Muslim communities. 👓 View full article

