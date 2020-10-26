Linius Technologies develops cutting-edge features on Racing.com in time for Melbourne Cup

Monday, 26 October 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Linius Technologies Ltd (ASX:LNU) has developed new features to ensure punters and fans on Racing.com enjoy an improved digital experience when it comes to watching race replays and other curated video content. Racing.com has embraced the customisation and flexibility that Linius offers with the development of innovative video features in the Tipping Hub and Form Guide as well as the launch of an enhanced Replay Hub and a new Editorial Suite. Valuable research interface Head of product and vision at Racing.com Matt Hill said: “Our partnership with Linius continues to build on the success of the initial version of the Replay Hub, launched in spring 2019, which has been a popular video form guide tool. “The further investment in Linius technology has helped give us the opportunity to provide an even better user experience ahead of the biggest event on the Australian thoroughbred racing calendar.” The changes are set to provide punters with a valuable research interface used to help inform their betting decisions by allowing Racing.com’s archive of race and trial replays to be freely searched by horse, track and other guide data filters. Editorial Suite Racing.com’s digital media team, which pumps out fresh racing content each day, now has access to enhanced production software with the Linius-powered Editorial Suite – making it easy to assemble new video content using racing vision, interviews, program highlights and any other content produced by the broadcast team. Hill continued: “Dynamic, data-driven videos created using the race fields, expert tips and horses to follow are a game-changer as punters will no longer have to search for individual race replays to help inform their decision.” Linius Technologies chief executive officer Chris Richardson said: “This is a great example of a multi-platform media company really taking advantage of our technology and continuing to invest in new solutions for deeper integration into their platform.” The core Field and Form areas of Racing.com’s website and app have also been developed further using Linius technology to integrate ‘runner-by-runner’ videos for each race and video previews for feature races.