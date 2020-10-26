S&P/ASX 200 is higher as European makes $9.3 billion bid for Coca-Cola Amatil Monday, 26 October 2020 ( 4 hours ago )

S&P/ASX 200 (INDEXASX:XJO) has gained 0.08% to 6172 points by around 1.30 pm with all sectors in the green except materials and financials. The consumer staples sector is outperforming with a 1.18% gain, followed by a 0.73% rise for communications. Materials are down 0.36% after iron ore and gold prices fell overnight. The financial sector is down 0.16% with National Australia Bank Ltd (ASX:NAB) falling 1.3% and Macquarie Group Ltd (ASX:MQG) dipping 0.5%. Coca-Cola Amatil takeover Coca-Cola European Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) is in advanced talks to acquire Australia’s Coca-Cola Amatil (ASX:CCL) in a deal valued at $9.3 billion. Under the proposed deal unveiled by Coca-Cola Amatil today, Amatil shareholders would receive $12.75 cash per share, which is a 23% premium to its share price. The deal would be the biggest takeover in Australia this year but prices the target company below its pre-COVID market valuation in February. U.S.-based Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) owns a 19.11% stake in Coca-Cola European Partners, the world’s largest independent bottler of Coca-Cola. Top gainers Today’s top gainers on the ASX include Castillo Copper Ltd (ASX:CCZ) (+8.16%), Technology Metals Australia Ltd (ASX:TMT) (+8.82%), Andromeda Metals Ltd (ASX:AND) (+10.71%), West Wits Mining Limited (ASX:WWI) (+17.33%), PNX Metals Ltd (ASX:PNX) (+10.00%), Emperor Energy Ltd (ASX:EMP) (+10.34%) and Corazon Mining Ltd (ASX:CZN) (+33.33%). Proactive news headlines: Tietto Minerals grows gold bounty by 40% at Abujar to more than 3 million ounces Tietto Minerals Limited (ASX:TIE) has grown the overall gold resource at its Abujar project in central west Côte D’Ivoire, West Africa, by 40% or 870,000 ounces, to 3.02 million ounces with further resource growth likely due to continued strong drilling results. Piedmont Lithium closes US offering and underwriters exercise over-allotment option to raise US$57.5 million Piedmont Lithium Ltd (ASX:PLL) (NASDAQ:PLL) has closed a strongly supported US public offering to raise US$57.5 million or A$81.2 million which will support ongoing development of the company's Piedmont Lithium Project in the US Great Boulder Resources to probe nickel sulphide potential at Whiteheads after Estrella's recent T5 discovery Great Boulder Resources Ltd (ASX:GBR) will investigate the potential for nickel sulphide bodies at Whiteheads following the recent discovery of massive sulphide at T5 prospect within Estrella Resources Ltd’s (ASX:ESR) Carr Boyd project north of Kalgoorlie. Fenix Resources executes road transport contract for Iron Ridge Fenix Resources Ltd (ASX:FEX) has executed a contract for the road transport component of its Iron Ridge Project in Western Australia with Fenix Newhaul Pty Ltd, an incorporated joint venture company between Fenix and Newhaul Pty Ltd. Boadicea Resources gains new substantial shareholder with Fraser Range producer IGO holding 10.11% Boadicea Resources Ltd (ASX:BOA) has gained a new substantial holder in IGO Ltd (ASX:IGO) which holds a 10.11% interest following the recent approval of the asset sale of nine Fraser Range tenements to IGO at the company’s recent general meeting. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this

