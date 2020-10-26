The Latest: Lockdown largely ending in Melbourne, Australia Monday, 26 October 2020 ( 5 minutes ago )





Victoria state Premier Daniel Andrews said from 11:59 p.m. on Tuesday all shops, restaurants, cafes and bars will be allowed to open and outdoors contact sports can resume.



From 11:59 p.m. on Nov. 8, Melbourne residents will no longer be restricted to traveling within 25 kilometers (16 miles) of their homes. They will also be allowed to travel from the city to other parts of Victoria.



“Now is the time to open up,” Andrews told reporters.



Melbourne, the nation’s second-largest city, has been under strict lockdown measures since early July and the state



The last time Victoria recorded a 24-hour period without a single case was June 9 before a second wave of infections began. A week has passed since Victoria lost a life to COVID-19. The death of a man aged in his 90s on Oct. 19 brought the state’s death toll to 817. Only 88 people have died with COVID-19 elsewhere in Australia.



Victoria’s daily infection tally peaked at 725 in early August.



