Politics and Opinions Joe Biden appeared to mix up Donald Trump and George Bush at a campaign event https://t.co/xYeML1X9ln https://t.co/czEpexG27t 34 seconds ago

Rosa Lue Martines RT @iElielSepulchro: Joe Biden appeared to mix up Donald Trump and George Bush at a campaign event https://t.co/ctEOlVHTbV (https://t.co/nc… 21 minutes ago

Jason S ♋🇺🇸 Business Insider - Joe Biden appeared to mix up Donald Trump and George Bush at a campaign event… https://t.co/IdSOIv73Bl 22 minutes ago

Eliel Sepulchro Joe Biden appeared to mix up Donald Trump and George Bush at a campaign event https://t.co/ctEOlVHTbV (… https://t.co/EBzAzmSgXD 24 minutes ago

Manny Hood Joe Biden appeared to mix up Donald Trump and George Bush at a campaign event https://t.co/h4irOmlZTQ 28 minutes ago

Politics Insider Joe Biden appeared to mix up Donald Trump and George Bush at a campaign event https://t.co/ofe28Ph8z0 29 minutes ago

Captain Hook AMERICAS NEWS MEDIA IS WHAT KEEPS US FREE @MarcoRubioCuba Donald Trump & Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden… https://t.co/bb3NS1jlaG 2 hours ago