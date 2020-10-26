Angle Inlet, Minnesota, is cut off from the country by Covid-19 restrictions Monday, 26 October 2020 ( 38 minutes ago )

Pandemic-era restrictions have thrown up new hurdles for businesses all across the United States. But the challenges in Angle Township, far to the north, are like no place else. The Canadian Broadcasting Corp. reports on the plight of the Northwest Angle, which is surrounded on three sides by Canada and on the fourth by Lake of the Woods. That means the only road in and out of the territory technically involve crossing the border into Manitoba — and both Canada and the United States have closed… 👓 View full article

