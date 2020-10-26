Global  
 

U.S. New Home Sales Unexpectedly Tumble 3.5% In September

RTTNews Monday, 26 October 2020
New home sales in the U.S. unexpectedly showed a sharp decrease in the month of September, according to a report released by the Commerce Department on Monday. The report said new home sales tumbled by 3.5 percent to an annual rate of 959,000 in September after jumping by 3 percent to a revised rate of 994,000 in August.
