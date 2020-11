Nirav Modi's bail plea rejected for seventh time Monday, 26 October 2020 ( 1 week ago )

A London court on Monday rejected the bail application filed by fugitive diamantaire Nirav Modi, the seventh such rejection by courts of the United Kingdom. Nirav, who is wanted in connection with the Rs 13,000 crore Punjab National Bank fraud perpetrated by him and his uncle Mehul Choksi, was arrested in London on March 19 last year on CBI's extradition request. 👓 View full article

