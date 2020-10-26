NA Proactive news snapshot: Revive Therapeutics, KULR Technology, Lexaria Bioscience, TRACON Pharmaceuticals UPDATE … Monday, 26 October 2020 ( 45 minutes ago )

Revive Therapeutics Ltd (CSE:RVV) (OTCMKTS:RVVTF) announced Monday that it has committed to 10 clinical sites in the US for its Phase 3 trial of bucillamine in mild-to-moderate cases of the coronavirus and expects more than 200 patients to complete the study by the end of the year. The study is testing two dosage levels of bucillamine, and an interim analysis of the initial patients will determine the better performing bucillamine dose arm for the remainder of the trial and future complementary studies of more severe cases. “We are one of a few life sciences companies evaluating an investigational drug in a Phase 3 clinical trial for COVID-19 and with the rising prevalence of cases throughout the US, we are confident that our targets will be achieved to support the potential FDA approval and commercialization of bucillamine for the treatment of the virus,” CEO Michael Frank said in a statement. KULR Technology Group Inc (OTCQB:KULR) has entered a legally binding memorandum of understanding (MOU) with a global electronics component and battery manufacturer, that supplies components for the Apple iPhone and other smartphones. The parties plan to pursue business relationships building internal short circuit (ISC) battery testing technology and for KULR to license its passive propagation resistant thermal runaway shield (TRS) technology to its new partner in a commercial phase. "We are proud to work with a leading innovator, whose technology is trusted by globally recognized brands,” KULR CEO Michael Mo said in a statement. “Through this partnership, we will share our breakthrough ISC and TRS technologies to make our partner's batteries safer and more efficient for both commercial and consumer application. Our partner's reputation in the world of rechargeable batteries is unparalleled, and we look forward to advancing its research into battery reliability and safety." Lexaria Bioscience Corp (OTCQX:LXRP) (CSE:LXX), a global innovator in oral drug delivery platforms, has determined to extend the term of an aggregate 1,823,745 share purchase warrants, which were issued pursuant to a private placement of units. The warrants were issued in two tranches. Some 1,554,245 warrants were issued on November 13, 2019 and another 269,500 were issued on November 28, 2019. The warrants currently have a two-year term whereby they are exercisable at US$0.80 per share until the first anniversary of issuance and thereafter are exercisable at a price of US$1.20 until the end of the term. The warrant term will be extended from two years to five years with no changes to the exercise price.The warrants will remain exercisable at US$0.80 per share until the first year anniversary of issuance and thereafter at US$1.20 until the end of the extended term, being November 13, 2024 (as to 1,554,245 warrants) and November 28, 2024 (as to 269,500 warrants.) TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:TCON) (FRA:T051) revealed on Monday that the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted TRC102 Orphan Drug designation for the treatment of patients with a type of tumor called malignant glioma, including glioblastoma, an aggressive type of cancer that can occur in the brain or spinal cord. According to the San Diego, California-based company which develops a clinical-stage pipeline of cancer therapies, TRC102 is a small molecule inhibitor of the DNA base excision repair pathway, that causes resistance to alkylating and antimetabolite chemotherapeutics. GlobeX Data Ltd (CSE:SWIS) (OTCQB:SWISF) announced Monday that it has increased South Asia sales of licenses for SekurSafe, its Swiss-hosted secure document management, secure email, password manager, and business collaboration cloud suite. The 200 licenses were sold by GlobeX's distributor in Pakistan, Citadel Technology Solution Pvt Ltd (CTS). Also, CTS has contracted another 820 licenses of SekurSafe, worth US$72,200 and is working on more licenses to close by the end of December 2020, GlobeX said. Additionally, CTS is in working on a deal for 1,800 SekurSafe licenses, worth US$158,400. KWESST Micro Systems Inc. (CVE:KWE) said it has extended its option to acquire a proprietary non-lethal munitions technology system referred to as the Low Energy Cartridge (LEC) until December 15, 2020. The owner of the LEC technology is DEFSEC Corporation, an Ottawa-based based private company owned by David Luxton, KWESST executive chairman. KWESST entered into a letter of intent with DEFSEC on June 6, 2020, to acquire the LEC technology, and is currently conducting due diligence on the technology and its market potential. WeedMD Inc. (CVE:WMD) (OTCQX:WDDMF) (FRA:4WE) said it has commenced shipping its Color Cannabis-branded 510 vaporizer cartridges to Canada’s largest retail distributor, the Ontario Cannabis Store. The company, a federally-licensed producer and distributor of medical-grade cannabis, noted that color vapes landed in the “Top 5” status when compared to over 30 available vape brands during its first week of availability, according to OCS-provided data. WeedMD’s legacy cultivars Pedro Sweet Sativa and Ghost Train Haze, are produced at the company’s state-of-the-art extraction hub utilizing WeedMD’s own terpene-rich biomass. Additional strain-specific offerings, such as Mango Haze and Black Sugar Rose, are scheduled to follow soon. Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (CVE:BRAG) (OTCMKTS:BRGGF) said its Oryx Gaming subsidiary has further strengthened its remote gaming server (RGS) offering by adding up-and-coming games studio Arcadem to its roster of exclusive platform partners. 'Evil Elf: The Night Before Christmas' will be the first of Arcadem’s games to be launched on Oryx’s RGS in November, with further thrilling titles set to be released early next year. The Malta-based supplier was founded in 2020 and its unique and fresh content features a futuristic perspective with high-quality design, graphics and sound that stands out in the market. Arcadem is the latest addition to Oryx’s exclusive RGS partners and follows recently added Peter & Sons and CandleBets, as well as long-standing studios GAMOMAT, Kalamba Games, Givme Games and Golden Hero. MGX Minerals Inc (CSE:XMG) (OTCPINK:MGXMF) revealed Monday that it has nearly completed LiDAR mapping and a magnetometer survey at its Heino gold deposit in British Columbia. The survey is over a nine-square-kilometre area of the property and includes the East Ridge and Silver Queen occurrences, according to the company. MGX also said it expects to complete the remaining portion of the helicopter-flown survey on Monday, thanks to a window of favourable weather in the area. Nextleaf Solutions Ltd (CSE:OILS) (OTCQB:OILFF) announced Monday that it has won its 50th patent as it expands into the adult-use market and garners more bulk-sales deals. In a statement, the company said the US patent concerns the formulation of a solventless extract. It has been issued patents as well in Canada, Israel, Australia, New Zealand, Colombia, South Africa, and across the EU. "I'm extremely proud of our team for receiving its 50th issued patent, which represents the second-largest patent portfolio of any cannabis company," said Paul Pedersen, CEO of Nextleaf Solutions. The company said vape cartridges powered by its high-purity distillate are available at cannabis retailers in the Saskatchewan adult-use market, with more provinces to be announced in the coming months. Phunware Inc (NASDAQ:PHUN), a fully-integrated enterprise cloud platform for mobile, has engaged Gateway Investor Relations to manage its expanded investor relations program initiatives, including corporate messaging and other consulting services to the company. Founded in 1999, Gateway is a strategic financial communications firm specializing in advising public companies across a broad range of industry classifications. Among other services, the firm provides high-level capital markets consulting, corporate communications and investor outreach. “With the growth and demand that we’re experiencing for our proprietary Multiscreen-as-a-Service (MaaS) cloud platform, we believe that the timing is right to engage an experienced investor relations firm to expand our outreach and communicate our enterprise software story to a wider institutional audience,” said Phunware CEO Alan Knitowski in a statement Monday. Candelaria Mining Corp (CVE:CAND) (OTCPINK:CDELF) announced Monday it is acquiring a 50% interest in a Georgian metal project and hiring a new CEO in former Empire Metals Ltd executive Mike Struthers. The firm inked a deal to acquire Empire’s subsidiary GMC Investments Ltd, which holds a 50% interest in the Bolnisi gold and copper project in the Republic of Georgia. Bolnisi spans an 860-square-kilometre area in the prolific Tethyan belt, which hosts numerous high-grade deposits and producing mines. Struthers, who currently holds the CEO position at Empire Metals, comes to Vancouver-based Candelaria with over 40 years of international mining experience, including seven years as a projects director with Lundin Mining Corporation. Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBL), the online esports tournament and gaming company, has signed a deal valued at approximately $43 million to acquire ggCircuit LLC and Helix eSports LLC. "With the acquisition of Helix and ggCircuit, we have created the most diversified, US-listed esports entertainment asset in the entire ecosystem,” Grant Johnson, CEO of Esports Entertainment Group said in a statement. "These acquisitions significantly strengthen our Three Pillar Strategy, adding state-of-the-art esports entertainment centers, an esports-focused vertical enterprise software business, a best-in-class esports analytics platform, and a player-vs-player skill-based wagering platform to our diversified asset base. Together with what we’ve already built and further near-term acquisition opportunities, Esports Entertainment Group is well on its way to becoming a global industry leader," he added. CytoDyn Inc (OTCQB:CYDY), a biotechnology company developing leronlimab (PRO 140) for multiple indications, revealed on Monday that two patients have demonstrated noticeable signs of improvement following treatment with leronlimab in helping their recovery from stroke. The most recent stroke patient, a physician in Mississippi, requested leronlimab, which was administered to him under Mississippi’s recently expanded “Right to Try” statute. The physician’s son, commenting on his father, stated, “He is doing good. Yesterday, he received his second treatment. He said he has been feeling better, and he thinks it is working. He said parts of his body and face that have been numb are starting to change/wake up.” ImagineAR Inc. (CSE:IP) (OTCQB:IPNFF) has announced that First Tube Media CEO & founder Andrew Beranbom has joined the company as an Advisor to the CEO for the purpose of launching Immersive AR Engagement during Live Streaming Branded Music Concerts. The augmented reality (AR).company that enables sports teams, brands and businesses to instantly create their own mobile phone AR campaigns, First Tube Media's current clients including GrubHub, St. Jude's Hospital and Tito's Vodka. ImagineAR said it believes Beranbom will significantly accelerate the company's presence and revenue in Live Streaming Branded Music Concerts. Naturally Splendid Enterprises Ltd. (FRA:50N) (CVE:NSP) (OTCMKTS:NSPDF) has named Summit Specialty Foods as the first distributor of its NATERA Plant-Based Foods. Summit Specialty Foods distribution points include Save-On-Foods, Price Smart, Urban Fare, Quality Greens, Safeway, Whole Foods, Askews Foods, Buy-Low Foods, Choices Markets, London Drugs, Natural Markets Food Group including Mrs Greens & Planet Organics, Nature's Fare and many more. Tectonic Metals Inc (CVE:TECT) (OTCQB:TETOF) said Monday that recent exploration at its Tibbs gold project has identified new gold anomalies that bear striking similarities to a nearby gold operation in Alaska. According to the San Diego, California-based company which develops a clinical-stage pipeline of cancer therapies, TRC102 is a small molecule inhibitor of the DNA base excision repair pathway, that causes resistance to alkylating and antimetabolite chemotherapeutics. BioSig Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:BSGM) and its subsidiary ViralClear Pharmaceuticals Inc have decided to halt its Phase 2 coronavirus trial of merimepodib paired with remdesivir , the company announced Monday. The study was expanded from 40 to 80 hospitalized COVID-19 patients, the company said, a decision that limited enrollment to NIAID Grade 3 participants, seriously ill patients who required high flow, high concentration oxygen. For that reason, the Safety Monitoring Committee (SMC) was unblinded, as these patients are at higher risk from dying from the coronavirus. The most recent review of the data by the SMC found that 42 of the 44 patients enrolled in the trial received either merimepodib solution or a matching placebo. All 22 Grade 4 patients were discharged from the hospital and did not relapse during the 37 day follow-up period. Canntab Therapeutics Limited (CSE:PILL) (OTCQB:CTABF) (FRA:TBF1) announced the impending launch of its suite of hard pill cannabinoid formulations in Australia with its partner CANN Global Limited (ASX:CGB) (FRA:54A). The Canadian biopharma company which makes a suite of hard pill cannabinoid and terpene blends in multiple doses, said CANN Global, through its management partnership with Medcan Australia Pty Ltd, has received an import permit and has placed an initial order for Canntab's products. In the meantime, Canntab is applying for an export permit with Health Canada, which will allow it to fulfil the purchase order. The company intends to ship its suite of patented and patent-pending products — THC, CBD and THC/CBD combination hard pill formulations — to CANN Global before the end of 2020. CANN Global will then widely distribute Canntab’s products to medical distributors, doctors, pharmacies, and hospitals in Australia. NetCents Technology Inc. (CSE:NC) (FRA:26N) (OTCQB:NTTCF) on Friday provided an update on the planned rollout of its NetCents Cryptocurrency Credit Card. The company announced in August that it had joined the Visa Fintech Fast Track Program for the rollout of a crypto-backed Visa Card and has engaged with i2c Inc to be the back-end provider that links directly into the Visa network. Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc (CVE:CCW) (OTCQB:CCWOF) (FRA:4T9B) shared the sad news of the passing of its chief financial officer Tom Devlin on Friday. Devlin was the CFO of the British Columbia-based junior since 2015. Frank Basa, Canada Silver’s CEO, said the entire company is mourning Devlin’s death. Medallion Resources Ltd (CVE:MDL) (OTCQB:MLLOF) (FRA:MRDN) said that it received shareholder support to appoint five directors to serve on the company’s board. The Vancouver-based company said all the resolutions put forward by the company at the Annual General Meeting (AGM), in Vancouver, on October 22 were approved. As a result, Mark Saxon, Don Lay, Rod McKeen, David Shaw and Andrew Morden were elected to serve as directors on the company’s board. David Haber, former chairman, did not stand for re-election as a director. In addition, the company announced the reappointment of Davidson & Company LLP as auditor for the coming year and saw the approval of the standard 10% stock option plan. Japan Gold Corp. (CVE:JG) (OTCQB:JGLDF) has announced that all resolutions were passed at its annual general meeting of shareholders held in Vancouver on October 23, 2020. All of the nominees for election as directors of the company, as listed in the information circular dated September 14, 2020, were re-elected for the ensuing year and the number of directors was fixed at seven. Thus, John Proust, Dr Michael Andrews, John Carlile, Dr Sally Eyre, Robert Gallagher, Mitsuhiko Yamada, and Murray Flanigan were all re-elected as directors of the company for the coming year. In addition, KPMG were appointed as auditor for the company for the ensuing year, and the continuation of the company's stock option plan was approved. Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ:VUZI) announced Friday that Grupo Boticário, one of South America's largest cosmetic companies, is utilizing its M400 Smart Glasses at its Camacari manufacturing facility in Brazil. Boticário needed to monitor tests at the plant during product development, and, prior to the coronavirus pandemic, the company would have specialists from its São José dos Pinhais facility make weekly, 1,500-mile trips to the facility. Now, with travel suspended, the company is using the Vuzix glasses to connect its remote specialists in product development with the factory operators, who receive expert audio and video support while executing production. Fura Gems Inc. (CVE:FURA) (OTCMKTS:FUGMF) (FRA:BJ43) has provided an update on its previously announced going private transaction. The group said the parties are working diligently to complete the remaining legal formalities in relation to the transaction, which is now expected to close on or about October 28, 2020, subject to the satisfaction or waiver of certain conditions. International Montoro Resources Inc (CVE:IMT)said on Friday that the TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing a mineral property acquisition agreement dated October 13, 2020, between the company, Shane Stares, Robert Stares, Alexander Stares, Stephen Stares and Michael Stares. Under the agreement, the company may acquire a 100% interest in and to 1,325 hectares of land, known as the Victoria Lake project, located in south-central Newfoundland. Consideration is $10,000 cash, 350,000 common shares and 350,000 warrants, each exercisable into one common share at a price of 12 cents for a period of two years. The vendors will retain a 2% net smelter return (NSR) royalty, of which the company may repurchase one-half or 1% for $1 million. Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBII), an international leader in providing growers with sustainable bioprotection and plant health solutions to support global agricultural needs, said it will release financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020, after the market close on Monday, November 9, 2020 at 4.30pm Eastern time. The company's management will host an investor conference call at 4.30pm ET (1.30pm. PT) on November 9, 2020, to discuss the results, provide a corporate update, and conclude with a Q&A from participants: US Dial-in: 1-800-437-2398; International Dial-in: 1-323-289-6576; Conference ID: 1021625; Webcast: http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=141814. A playback of the call will be available through December 9, 2020. To listen, call 1-844-512-2921 within the United States or 1-412-317-6671 when calling internationally and use the replay pin number 1021625. A webcast will also be available for 30 days on the IR section of the Marrone Bio Innovations website. WeedMD Inc. (CVE:WMD) (OTCQX:WDDMF) (FRA:4WE), a federally-licensed producer and distributor of medical-grade cannabis, announced Friday that in accordance with the provisions of its deferred share unit plan, the company has authorized the issuance of an aggregate of 158,026 deferred share units (DSUs) to certain directors of the company as compensation for their services. The DSUs will vest immediately and are granted in lieu of cash compensation for services rendered during the third quarter of 2020. The purpose of the DSU Plan is to promote greater alignment of interests between the company's shareholders and directors while reducing the cash expense of compensating its directors. O3 Mining Inc. (CVE:OIII) has announced the filing of an independent Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) for its 100% owned Marban project at the Malartic property, in the world-class mining region of Val D'Or in Québec, Canada. The report, entitled "NI 43-101 Technical Report and Preliminary Economic Assessment of the Marban Project" and dated October 23, 2020 (effective date of September 3, 2020), has been prepared by Ausenco Engineering Canada Inc. with the assistance of Moose Mountain Technical Services, Golder Associates Inc. and WSP Canada. The Marban PEA is available on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) under O3 Mining’s issuer profile. The company said there are no material differences between the key results, assumptions and estimates contained in the Marban PEA and O3 Mining's news release dated September 8, 2020. DXI Capital Corp. (CVE:DXI.H) said Friday that, further to the company's news release dated September 29, 2020, it has issued 8,980,638 shares at a deemed price of $0.475 per share to settle a total of $4,265,803.05 in debt owed to various creditors. The shares are subject to a statutory hold period expiring on February 23, 2021. The group added that a remaining amount of $216,622.33 in debt owed to two former officers of the company will be settled by issuing 456,047 shares at a deemed price of $0.475 per share upon receipt of disinterested shareholder approval, in accordance with the requirements of the TSX Venture Exchange. The company will be seeking disinterested shareholder approval in the near future, upon receipt of which the shares will be issued in settlement of the remaining debt. Benz Mining Corp (CVE:BZ) said on Friday that it has made a $250,000 payment, of which $150,000 was paid in cash and the balance was by the issuance of 124,177 shares, to Fury Gold Mines Ltd I(TSX:FURY) (NYSEAMERICAN:FURY). This payment is in accordance with the terms of the option agreement dated August 7, 2019, as amended on April 30, 2020, between Benz and Eastmain Resources Inc. The shares will be subject to a four-month hold period and acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange. Under the agreement, Benz has an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Eastmain gold project, as well as the Ruby Hill West and Ruby Hill East properties, located in the James Bay district, Quebec. EXMceuticals Inc. (CSE:EXM) (FRA:A2PAW2) said it has applied for a voluntary management cease trade order in accordance with National Policy 12-203 due to it not being able to file its annual financial statements and MD&A for the year ended June 30, 2020, on SEDAR within 120 days of its financial year-end. The company noted that it requires additional time to file its annual financial statements and MD&A for the financial year ended June 30, 2020, due to a delay in obtaining information from foreign subsidiaries including ongoing delays due to coronavirus (COVID-19), and additional time is required to complete the review and procedures. As a result, the company concluded that it would not be in a position to complete the year-end audit within the time periods required by National Instrument 51-102. EXMceuticals currently anticipates that it will be in a position to file its annual financial statements and MD&A for the year ended June 30, 2020, on or before December 28, 2020. The company intends to satisfy the provisions of the alternative information guidelines of National Policy 12-203 until the revocation of the management cease trade order. It is not subject to any insolvency proceedings. Bevcanna Enterprises Inc. (CVE:BEV) said it has settled debt in the amount of $541,856.36 owed by the company to certain creditors in exchange for 2,167,425 common shares at a deemed price of 25 cents per debt settlement share. Six hundred thousand of the debt settlement shares are subject to a hold period expiring four months and one day from the date of closing of the transactions. 👓 View full article

