One of San Antonio's largest ISDs reports the highest number of Covid-19 cases among staff

bizjournals Monday, 26 October 2020 ()
A rural school district north of San Antonio reported the highest number of Covid-19 cases among students in this area, while one of the Alamo City's largest districts has the most reported cases among staff. In the San Antonio-New Braunfels metropolitan statistical area, Comal Independent School District had the highest number of reported cases for students, with 66 students having contracted the disease since the school district opened for in-person instruction on Aug. 25. Of those cases, 47 involved…
