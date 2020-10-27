Global  
 

Turkey says 'miracle' Black Sea gas field larger than first estimated

Deutsche Welle Tuesday, 27 October 2020 ()
Turkey's giant Sakarya gas field has 405 billion cubic meters of natural gas, which President Erdogan has called a "morale booster." Energy-strapped Turkey is trying to become less dependent on foreign sources.
