Turkey says 'miracle' Black Sea gas field larger than first estimated
Tuesday, 27 October 2020 ()
Turkey's giant Sakarya gas field has 405 billion cubic meters of natural gas, which President Erdogan has called a "morale booster." Energy-strapped Turkey is trying to become less dependent on foreign sources.
