Turkey says 'miracle' Black Sea gas field larger than first estimated Tuesday, 27 October 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Turkey's giant Sakarya gas field has 405 billion cubic meters of natural gas, which President Erdogan has called a "morale booster." Energy-strapped Turkey is trying to become less dependent on foreign sources. 👓 View full article

