Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Kayleigh McEnany praised Biden in interviews from before her time at the White House, saying Trump would struggle to beat him

Business Insider Tuesday, 27 October 2020 ()
Before she became a Trump supporter, Kayleigh McEnany said Biden was a "likable" "man of the people" who would be tough for Trump to overcome.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: HuffPost NOW News - Published
News video: Kayleigh McEnany Once Praised Biden

Kayleigh McEnany Once Praised Biden 01:02

 White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany once commended former Vice President Joe Biden on being a “man of the people.”

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Joe Biden snaps at 'ugly' Trump hecklers [Video]

Joe Biden snaps at 'ugly' Trump hecklers

As his speech was disrupted by Trump supporters in Minnesota, the Democrat called them "ugly folks."

Credit: BBC World News - Affiliate     Duration: 00:43Published
Donald Trump pitches ‘back to normal’ as Joe Biden warns of tough days [Video]

Donald Trump pitches ‘back to normal’ as Joe Biden warns of tough days

President Donald Trump has dangled a promise to get a weary nation “back tonormal” as he looked to campaign past the political damage of the devastatingcoronavirus pandemic. It was a rose-tinted..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 02:03Published
Biden: Trump 'has simply given up' on COVID-19 [Video]

Biden: Trump 'has simply given up' on COVID-19

During a campaign stop in Minnesota on Friday, Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden said President Trump "has simply given up" on COVID-19, and criticized him for comments he made about U.S...

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:15Published

Related news from verified sources

Kayleigh McEnany Once Hailed Biden as a ‘Funny,’ ‘Likable,’ ‘Man of the People’ vs ‘Tycoon’ Trump (Audio)

Kayleigh McEnany Once Hailed Biden as a ‘Funny,’ ‘Likable,’ ‘Man of the People’ vs ‘Tycoon’ Trump (Audio) White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany wasn’t always an unrelenting critic of Joe Biden. In a 2015 interview, she said the then-vice president was “a...
The Wrap

McEnany: Wall Street Donations to Biden 'Befuddling'

 Wall Street's donations to Democrat nominee Joe Biden's campaign are a "little bit befuddling" considering President Donald Trump's tax cuts for all Americans,...
Newsmax


Tweets about this