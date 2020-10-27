|
Kayleigh McEnany praised Biden in interviews from before her time at the White House, saying Trump would struggle to beat him
Tuesday, 27 October 2020 ()
Before she became a Trump supporter, Kayleigh McEnany said Biden was a "likable" "man of the people" who would be tough for Trump to overcome.
Video Credit: HuffPost NOW News - Published
Kayleigh McEnany Once Praised Biden 01:02
White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany once commended former Vice President Joe Biden on being a “man of the people.”
