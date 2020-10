Amy Coney Barrett Takes Oath As Supreme Court Justice Tuesday, 27 October 2020 ( 46 minutes ago )

Judge Amy Coney Barrett has taken oath on Monday as the 115th justice of the Supreme Court, just a week ahead of the presidential election. Barrett, a conservative appeals court judge, was selected by the US Senate to fill the vacancy created by Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg's death. Barrett, aged 48, is the fifth woman ever to sit on Supreme Court's bench. 👓 View full article