Schwab cutting about 1,000 workers after TD Ameritrade deal Tuesday, 27 October 2020 ( 1 day ago )

Charles Schwab – weeks away from the official move to North Texas – is cutting some of its staff after its TD Ameritrade deal. The financial services giant said Monday it will reduce its workforce by approximately 1,000 positions , according to the executive council of The Charles Schwab Corp.. That’s about 3% of the combined workforce of the companies. The statement comes after the firm said earlier this month it had closed on the acquisition of TD Ameritrade. TD Ameritrade bought St. Louis-based… 👓 View full article

