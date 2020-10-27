Schwab cutting about 1,000 workers after TD Ameritrade deal
Tuesday, 27 October 2020 () Charles Schwab – weeks away from the official move to North Texas – is cutting some of its staff after its TD Ameritrade deal. The financial services giant said Monday it will reduce its workforce by approximately 1,000 positions, according to the executive council of The Charles Schwab Corp.. That’s about 3% of the combined workforce of the companies. The statement comes after the firm said earlier this month it had closed on the acquisition of TD Ameritrade. TD Ameritrade bought St. Louis-based…