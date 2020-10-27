Dollar General's One-Day-Only Pre-holiday Sales Event On Nov. 13
Tuesday, 27 October 2020 () Variety store chain Dollar General is conducting a one-day-only early holiday savings event on Friday, November 13, with a variety of deals that can also help customers save more this holiday season. The offers are available at its nearly 17,000 stores on toys, holiday dcor, gifts, crafts, baking essentials and household necessities. The company noted that specific assortments may vary by store.
