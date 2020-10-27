Global  
 

Dollar General's One-Day-Only Pre-holiday Sales Event On Nov. 13

RTTNews Tuesday, 27 October 2020
Variety store chain Dollar General is conducting a one-day-only early holiday savings event on Friday, November 13, with a variety of deals that can also help customers save more this holiday season. The offers are available at its nearly 17,000 stores on toys, holiday dcor, gifts, crafts, baking essentials and household necessities. The company noted that specific assortments may vary by store.
