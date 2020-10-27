Bharti Airtel losses narrow to Rs 763cr in Q2 Tuesday, 27 October 2020 ( 8 minutes ago )

Telecom operator Bharti Airtel on Tuesday reported substantial narrowing of losses for the second quarter ended September 2020 at Rs 763 crore. The losses were significantly lower than Q2FY20, when it stood at Rs 23,045 crore, after the company had made provisions of Rs 28,450 crore in the immediate aftermath of the Supreme Court ruling on statutory dues. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related news from verified sources Bharti Airtel losses narrow to ₹763 crore in Sept quarter; revenue zoom 22% The net loss (before exceptional items) for Q2 FY21 was at ₹744 crore, while loss (after exceptional items) stood at ₹763 crore

Hindu 43 minutes ago





Tweets about this

