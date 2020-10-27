|
Bharti Airtel losses narrow to Rs 763cr in Q2
Tuesday, 27 October 2020 ()
Telecom operator Bharti Airtel on Tuesday reported substantial narrowing of losses for the second quarter ended September 2020 at Rs 763 crore. The losses were significantly lower than Q2FY20, when it stood at Rs 23,045 crore, after the company had made provisions of Rs 28,450 crore in the immediate aftermath of the Supreme Court ruling on statutory dues.
