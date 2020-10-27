New protests loom as Europeans tire of virus restrictions Tuesday, 27 October 2020 ( 4 minutes ago )

MILAN (AP) — Italy braced Tuesday for more protests in cities nationwide against virus-fighting measures like regional curfews, evening shutdowns for restaurants and bars and the closures of gyms, pools and theaters — a sign of the growing discontent across Europe with renewed coronavirus restrictions.



Police in the financial capital of Milan arrested 28 people after protests turned violent on Monday night when police blocked their procession to the regional government headquarters. And in Italy's industrial northern city of Turin, at least 11 people were arrested, including a pair who smashed the window of a Gucci boutique and stripped a mannequin of its lemon yellow trousers.



Italy is not the only country facing unrest. All of Europe is grappling with how to halt a fall resurgence of the virus before its hospitals become overwhelmed again.



Nightly curfews have been implemented in French cities and in Spain, and restaurants and bars in Italy must close at 6 p.m. Schools have been closed in Northern Ireland and the Czech Republic. German officials have ordered de-facto lockdowns in some areas near the Austrian border and new mask-wearing requirements are popping up weekly across the continent, including a nationwide requirement in Russia.



“We would all like to live like before, but there are moments where you have to make tough decisions,” French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said Tuesday as the government held emergency meetings on the pandemic.



Yet in this new round of restrictions, governments are finding a less compliant public, even as the continent has seen over 250,000 confirmed deaths in the pandemic and last week recorded 46% of the world's new infections, according to the World Health Organization.



Over the weekend, police used pepper spray against protesters angry over new virus restrictions... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Anti-lockdown campaigners compare Covid-19 to 'man flu'



Anti-lockdown campaigners have marched through London in protest at Governmentrestrictions aimed at curbing coronavirus. One protester leader comparedCovid-19 to man flu, while others said the virus.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:59 Published 1 week ago Liverpool city centre appears busy as new restrictions come in



Liverpool City Region has become the first area of England to be placed in thetoughest tier of coronavirus restrictions, in a bid to reduce the virus'sinfection rate. The measures were imposed.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:50 Published 2 weeks ago London bar owner fears for 'zombie' industry



As tougher restrictions on British bars and restaurants are brought in to try and curb virus infections, London venue owner Thomas Kidd says the move could lead to a sector full of 'zombie companies'... Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:55 Published on September 24, 2020

Related news from verified sources Europeans face more curfews, restrictions, as virus surges ROME (AP) — Italy's three largest cities face new curfews as regional authorities try to slow the spread of COVID-19 where it first struck hard in Europe, most...

SeattlePI.com 5 days ago





Tweets about this

