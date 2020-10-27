Global  
 

Facebook Helps Over 4 Mln People Register To Vote

RTTNews Tuesday, 27 October 2020 ()
Facebook said Tuesday that it has helped 4.4 million people register to vote for the upcoming U.S. presidential election on November 3, exceeding the tech giant's goal of helping 4 million voters to register. In June, Facebook said it created a new Voting Information Center to provide users with authoritative information, including how and when to vote.
Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Published
News video: Fewer people using Facebook

Fewer people using Facebook 00:19

 Fewer people are using Facebook in the U.S. and Canada! The company says it has seen a slight drop in daily and monthly active users, and they expect the trend to continue.

